Colorado Club Q shooter will plead guilty to hate crime and gun charges

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

A Colorado man who killed five people at LGBTIQA+ venue Club Q in 2022 will plead guilty and spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

In court documents that were made pubic this week it was revealed that Anderson Aldrich, 23, will plead guilty to 74 federal charges. The guilty plea will see him serve multiple life sentences concurrently, plus additional consecutive sentences totally 190 years.

The agreement states that Aldrich chose his targets “because of the actual and perceived sexual orientation and gender identity”. The federal government will not seek the death penalty in the case.

Aldrich has already pleaded guilty and been given five life sentences on state based charges. He also has to serve 46 consecutive 48-year sentences, totally over 2,200 years in prison. Last year he was moved to the Wyoming State Penitentiary because of safety concerns.

Aldrich entered the nightclub on 19th November 2022 and began firing adapted rifle that quickly filled the venue with bullets. They were also carrying a handgun. Aldrich was subdued by two club patrons with police arriving on the scene just minutes later.

The charges relate to the murder of five people, alongside the admissions that Aldrich injured 19 others and attempted to murder 28 more in a willful, deliberate, malicious and premediated attack.

The five people killed were (in clockwise direction on image) Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston and Ashley Paugh. A judge will need to approve the agreement at a future court hearing.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.