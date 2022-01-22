Comedian Alan Carr splits from husband after 13 years together

Comedian Alan Carr has announced he has separated from husband Paul Drayton and the couple will divorce.

Carr and Drayton were married three years ago in a ceremony performed by close friend Adele. The lavish celebration was held at Adele’s Los Angeles home. Prior to their wedding the couple had already been together for a decade.

On Friday Carr and Drayton confirmed their break-up in a statement.

“After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating,” they said.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Carr recently shared with fans that the couple were going through a difficult time, confirming that Drayton was undergoing treatment for alcoholism.

“While I was away filming on location the past few weeks, Paul fell off the wagon and started drinking again,” he said in August 2021 after a photo of Drayton showed him injured. “We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

Following that revelation Drayton was later charged over a drink-driving offence to which he pleaded guilty to in court. He is now facing a possible prison sentence over the conviction.

Drayton was arrested after reversing into a police car, narrowly missing a mother with a pram. He was breathalyzed and found to be more than four times over the legal limit.

Next month Alan Carr will appear as a judge in the new series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

