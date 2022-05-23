Comedian Nelly Thomas chats about ‘The Single Life of Us’

Comedian Nelly Thomas has teamed up with friend Kate Mulholland for a brand new podcast, it’s called The Single Life of Us and it’s about returning to the dating pool in your 40’s or older.

Each episode the pair have a frank and often hilarious discussion. They’ll talk dating, new skills, solo parenting, tinder profiles and what to do about Dick Pics.

Graeme Watson chatted to Nelly about the new project.

Find out more about the podcast at their website, and listen to our conversation with Nelly Thomas below.

This interview first played on ‘All Things Queer’ on RTRFM 92.1, team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at the community radio station.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.