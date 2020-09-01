Comedian Niecy Nash shares surprise wedding photos

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash has shared the news that she’s married singer Jessica Betts.

The actress who appeared in TV shows including Reno 911!, Scream Queens, Getting On and The Soul Man shared the image of her tying the knot with Betts on her Instagram page. Prior to the wedding announcement Nash had not previously shared that she was in a same-sex relationship.

The 50 year old actress was previously married to ordained Minister Don Tucker for 13 years, the couple divorced in 2007. In 2011 she married Don Tucker, her divorce was finalised a few months ago.

Nash and Betts received a torrent of congratulations to their announcement with celebrities including Olivia Munn, Chrissy Metz, Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Mock among the first the wish the couple well.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.