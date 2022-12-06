Comedian Sandi Toksvig hospitalised with serious illness

British comedian and TV presenter Sandi Toksvig has been forced to cancel the New Zealand leg of her tour as she’s been admitted to hospital with a serious illness.

The 64-year-old has been admitted to an Australian hospital after being diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia.

“Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour,” said a statement from her team said.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel and perform.

“Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough”.

Toksvig played a show at Perth’s Riverside Theatre back in mid-November, it’s her first tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The broadcaster has become a household name thanks to her hosting roles on popular television shows Q.I and The Great British Bake Off. The presenter has spent decades on British television appearing on improvisational comedy shows and comedic news discussion programs.

Toksvig has also written over 20 fiction and non-fiction books, as well as appearing on stage, television and radio. She’s also an activist for gender equality, having co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

