Comedy favourite Rhys Nicholson joins ‘Drag Race Down Under’

The much anticipated Australia & New Zealand spin-off of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has announced the first judge who’ll be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the panel.

Comedian Rhys Nicholson will be judging the queens as they sashay down the runway in the debut season of Drag Race Down Under.

Nicholson has drawn international acclaim since landing a comedy special on Netflix, and has been an absolutely superstar under the spiegeltents of fringe festivals here in Perth and around the world.

“I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race,” Rhys said of his new gig.

“I genuinely still can’t bloody believe it. The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘Welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummies. I hope the editors took out the bits where I’m just staring at them wide eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.”

“Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of Down Under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honour. I hope I didn’t F**k. It. Up.”

Ru herself said Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family.

“His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do.”

Stan, with the help of Rhys, will reveal all of the season’s competing queens this Saturday 6 March at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 2021, only on Stan.

