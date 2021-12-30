Comedy superstar Urzila Carlson returns with ‘It’s Personal!’

Comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is heading back to Perth. Why you ask? It’s Personal.

This is a show about keeping your cards close to your chest but walking around naked. Can we have it all? Yes, but also bloody no but also it’s none of your business because It’s Personal.

It’s Personal arrives hot on the heels of her last tour Token African, as well as her Netflix hour-long comedy special Overqualified Loser (released in 190 countries) and Comedians of the World.

She was the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s People’s Choice award-winner for the People’s Choice Award for most tickets sold across the festival, and has been a member of the dynamic panel of The Masked Singer Australia on Network Ten for the past two seasons.

Urzila is also a much-loved staple on Ten’s smash-hit panel show, Have You Been Paying Attention? both here and in NZ, where she also appeared on a season of Taskmaster NZ, as well as 7 Days.

Urzila has also found time to release her premiere podcast That’s Enough Already! that has shot to the top of the Comedy charts in Australia and New Zealand, and will be making her mark in feature animation as the voice of Honkus in Ozi, alongside Donald Sutherland, Laura Dern, RuPaul and Amandla Stenberg, due for release in 2022.

Urzila Carlson’s It’s Personal! will be at HBF Stadium on Saturday 14 May. For tickets and more info head to urzilacarlson.com

