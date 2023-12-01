Coming soon to Foxtel, a special from queer comedian Leo Reich

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

British queer comedian Leo Reich has been getting rave reviews for his recent shows at The Edinburgh Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and now he’s got a fresh HBO special.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares? will be available in Australian via Foxtel and Binge this December.

Reich was once a member of the legendary Cambridge Footlights troupe that has previously included such luminaries as Germaine Greer, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Eric Idle, Sue Perkins, Graeme Garden, and Peter Cook.

In his comedy Reich has spoken about being bisexual, his Jewish religion, youth culture and he’s been praised for his avant-garde approach to his performances.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares? premieres Monday December 18 on BINGE and Saturday 30th of December on FOX8 at 10pm and is available On Demand.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.