Community radio station RTRFM launches online service RTR2

Perth/Boorloo’s premier alternative community radio station RTRFM has launched a brand-new online radio station, ‘RTR2’, marking an exciting new chapter for the city’s iconic music institution.

The community radio station was the first to arrive on Perth’s FM band back in the 1970s and over nearly five decades of broadcasting they have become an internationally loved outlet supporting local music and stories.

Queer voices have always been central to the station’s offering and that continues in their latest online development.

RTR2 is a digital platform for on-demand listening, featuring underground music from new mixes to live sets and archival recordings from the RTRFM vaults, curated by The Sound Alternative.

The programming will expand on the unique sounds and scenes that RTRFM has championed across its 47-year history, offering innovative musical tangents and new connection points to local Western Australian artists, DJs, music lovers and cultural contributors.

RTR2 will be available to stream globally 24/7 via rtrfm.com.au, and feature six rotating residents anchoring the grid every two months.

Throughout September and October, audiences will be able to listen to exclusive shows – live or on-demand – curated by the inaugural RTR2 guest residents: dance music label ONO Records; Lubly Dae, led by First Nations DJs Yikes & 2Lubly; exploratory music purveyors Tone List; Queer dance music collective Double Happiness; experimental R&B band Superego; and esoteric electronica promoter tripl0cate.

The launch coincides with significant changes to the station’s website, developed by leading Boorloo web agency Start Digital, making it easier to listen to RTRFM live, restream or discover your favourite shows and guest mixes.

RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo

“We are so excited to share this online-only alternative to The Sound Alternative,” said RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“This is where local listeners, artists and music curators can explore the weird and wonderful facets of RTRFM’s music programming, in depth and on demand. RTR2 programming runs alongside RTRFM and allows you to peruse the record collection of your favourite artist, your most clued-in neighbour or your local DJ. And we’ve only been able to make it happen thanks to the support of the community.”

Stream RTR2 from Monday 9 September via rtrfm.com.au. New residency episodes will be released at 10am WST on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. Follow RTR2 on Instagram for all the updates.

The station survives through community support and is currently running their 2024 Radiothon subscriber drive.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a former employee of RTRFM and a current volunteer presenter at the station. He hosts the weekly show ‘You Should Be Sleeping.’