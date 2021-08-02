Community radio station RTRFM’s annual Radiothon needs your support

People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

Community-supported radio station RTRFM is calling on the people of Perth (and beyond) to give generously during its annual subscription and donation drive, Radiothon.

The annual subscription drive takes place from August 13th – 22nd, and is always a fun time to tune into the station with lots of shenanigans going on.

This year, RTRFM is hoping to remind listeners it’s “still here with you” post-pandemic, against the cosmic odds, thanks to community contributions from the past 12 months.

With the station—WA’s first on the FM dial—gearing up for its 45th birthday in 2022, it’s hoping a successful Radiothon can keep the good vibes going for another year.

“I think we’ve proven that RTRFM is pretty much equipped to handle anything the universe wants to throw at us, but we can only do what we do with the support of our listeners and the local community,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“That has included hosting two editions of our iconic event In the Pines since the last Radiothon.

“But we’re still smiling, still celebrating local, still weird (and then some) and absolutely still made with love. Whatever we raise during Radiothon will go towards ensuring we’re still here for you no matter what we face next.”

Radiothon is an annual celebration in which presenters and volunteers work together to raise funds that are instrumental in keeping RTRFM on the air. It’s a 10-day on-air takeover with special guests, huge giveaways and amazing community spirit.

Proceedings kick off with a free daytime dance at The Bird from 6am on Friday 13 August during Breakfast With Taylah for our Early Birds Party, and a city-spanning Radiothon Party on Saturday 14 August (tickets available via rtrfm.oztix.com.au).

Money raised via subscriptions and donations go towards everything from hosting events such as In the Pines to essential operations such as DJ deck-maintenance (otherwise, no Full Frequency!).

This year’s theme, “Still Here With You”, reiterates the reliability and comfort provided by RTRFM over two tumultuous years, when not even a pandemic nor multiple lockdowns could keep our hosts off the air, even if they did have to record their shows from home.

“Since the last Radiothon, the skeleton staff at RTRFM and our 400-plus volunteers have had to rally together during three lockdowns to keep broadcasting,” says Miraudo.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the individuals who make up RTRFM, because time and time again, they jump into action whenever the world shifts beneath their feet.”

Funds raised during Radiothon particularly help RTRFM put on popular live music events, including In the Pines (held 28 years running at Somerville Auditorium) and Fremantle Winter Music Party—both free to enter for Gold Subscribers of the station.

In the last year, RTRFM has also hosted numerous free cultural events for the community, such as Neon Picnic at Hyde Park, and the ‘then now next’ exhibit honouring WA women in music at Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery, as well as thousands of hours of radio in and out of lockdown, so you always had a friend on the radio.

RTRFM plays 6,721 hours of music per year, primarily curated by volunteer presenters across 50 specialty shows. In 2020, 72 of the top 100 songs played over the year were from Western Australia—a figure that is unmatched by any other station. RTRFM also provides free training to dozens of young journalists, while also being a hub of contact for those in Perth seeking like-minded souls in the community.

Those who subscribe to RTRFM during Radiothon go in the running to win a major prize, this year ranging from musical instruments to holiday getaways. Subscriptions start at $30, and subscribers are eligible for exclusive benefits including free entry to events and discounts from our business supporters. You can also donate to the station, and donations greater than $2 are tax deductible.

All those who contribute during Radiothon are eligible for ‘thank you’ gifts from partners, including Si Paradiso, The Re Store and Colonial Brewing Co.

You can subscribe or donate now at rtrfm.com.au and go in the running for the ‘Early Bird’ prize: a 12 seat suite to a sporting event at the RAC Arena.

Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM helping create the weekly program ‘All Things Queer’.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.