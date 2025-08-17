Conan Gray shares video for new song ‘Caramel’

Singer Conan Gray has shared a video for his new song Caramel. The track is the third song released from his new album Wishbone.

The videos sees Gray singing about a lost love, but then he bumps into him in a supermarket and their relationship sparks once again.

The new song follows on from previous singles Vodka Cranberry and This Song, with the videos forming a trilogy of romantic tales between Gray and his paramour.

Conan Gray first came to prominence via his YouTube channel, which lead to him being signed to to Republic Records in 2018. He brought out the EP Sunset Season and follow it up with his debut album Kid Krow in 2020.

His second album Superache came out in 2022 and he followed that up with 2024’s Found Heaven. Fans were taken by surprise when he announced his new album Wishbone would be arriving just 16 months after his last collection of songs.

The album sees Gray reunited with producer Dan Nigro who has also worked with Caroline Polachek, Kylie Minogue, Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo – bit is probably best known for his collaborations with Chappell Roan.

In an interview Billboard Gray described that he named the album Wishbone because he thought the ritual of two people making a wish and breaking a wishbone was a good analogy for relationships and breakups.