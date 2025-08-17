Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Conan Gray shares video for new song ‘Caramel’

Culture

Singer Conan Gray has shared a video for his new song Caramel. The track is the third song released from his new album Wishbone.

The videos sees Gray singing about a lost love, but then he bumps into him in a supermarket and their relationship sparks once again.

- Advertisement -

The new song follows on from previous singles Vodka Cranberry and This Song, with the videos forming a trilogy of romantic tales between Gray and his paramour.

Conan Gray first came to prominence via his YouTube channel, which lead to him being signed to to Republic Records in 2018. He brought out the EP Sunset Season and follow it up with his debut album Kid Krow in 2020.

His second album Superache came out in 2022 and he followed that up with 2024’s Found Heaven. Fans were taken by surprise when he announced his new album Wishbone would be arriving just 16 months after his last collection of songs.

The album sees Gray reunited with producer Dan Nigro who has also worked with Caroline Polachek, Kylie Minogue, Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo – bit is probably best known for his collaborations with Chappell Roan.

In an interview Billboard Gray described that he named the album Wishbone because he thought the ritual of two people making a wish and breaking a wishbone was a good analogy for relationships and breakups.

Latest

Community

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

0
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental...
News

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

0
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
News

Pakistani fashion designer Maria B rants about drag performances

0
One of Pakistan's leading fashion designers is campaigning against...
Culture

The remake of ‘Mother and Son’ returns for its second season

0
Arthur and Maggie return for more adventures.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

0
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental...
News

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

0
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
News

Pakistani fashion designer Maria B rants about drag performances

0
One of Pakistan's leading fashion designers is campaigning against...
Culture

The remake of ‘Mother and Son’ returns for its second season

0
Arthur and Maggie return for more adventures.
Culture

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

0
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

Graeme Watson -
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental health support to young people in the LGBTIQA+ communities is set to close its doors....
Read more

Court knocks back appeal from Kirralie Smith over Apprehended Violence Order

OUTinPerth -
The landmark case has provided clarity around what can be classed as cyberbullying and online harassment.
Read more

Pakistani fashion designer Maria B rants about drag performances

OUTinPerth -
One of Pakistan's leading fashion designers is campaigning against drag performances. Maria Butt, who is publicly known as Maria B is one of the...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture