Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Connect with community at Lez-B-Frendz Dykes in the Den event

Community

Local social group Lez-B-Frendz are hosting another edition of their Dykes in the Den event at the Civic Hotel.

The group and recurring event have both long-offered a social space for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and non-binary people who are attracted to women to mingle and make new connections.

- Advertisement -

The gang invite you to join them for a meal, some drinks and a game of pool or two, and of course get on the dancefloor should the mood take you!

The August event will also feature entertainment from fabulous local drag king Captain Down Under.

Get down to Dykes in the Den at the Civic Hotel on Saturday 10 August from 7pm. Head to Facebook for more info.

Latest

Community

Warm up your vocal chords for Bearaoke with Bears Perth this weekend

0
The friendly folks at Bears Perth are inviting the community to join them for a sing-a-long at Loton Park this weekend.
Community

One Night Only! Drag Diva Bingo returns to The Queens

0
Hosted by the fiercely fabulous BarbieQ, Drag Diva Bingo offers a risqué twist on the classic game.
Culture

‘The Twelve’ is the gripping murder mystery filmed right here in WA

0
Amy Mathews chats to us about her captivating performance as accused murderer Sasha Price.
News

Police lay fresh charges against accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

0
The fresh charges define the murder as a domestic violence incident.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Warm up your vocal chords for Bearaoke with Bears Perth this weekend

0
The friendly folks at Bears Perth are inviting the community to join them for a sing-a-long at Loton Park this weekend.
Community

One Night Only! Drag Diva Bingo returns to The Queens

0
Hosted by the fiercely fabulous BarbieQ, Drag Diva Bingo offers a risqué twist on the classic game.
Culture

‘The Twelve’ is the gripping murder mystery filmed right here in WA

0
Amy Mathews chats to us about her captivating performance as accused murderer Sasha Price.
News

Police lay fresh charges against accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

0
The fresh charges define the murder as a domestic violence incident.
History

On This Gay Day | Director Gus Van Sant was born

0
Gus Vam Sant is one of Hollywood's most intriguing directors.

Warm up your vocal chords for Bearaoke with Bears Perth this weekend

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The friendly folks at Bears Perth are inviting the community to join them for a sing-a-long at Loton Park this weekend.
Read more

One Night Only! Drag Diva Bingo returns to The Queens

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Hosted by the fiercely fabulous BarbieQ, Drag Diva Bingo offers a risqué twist on the classic game.
Read more

‘The Twelve’ is the gripping murder mystery filmed right here in WA

Graeme Watson -
Amy Mathews chats to us about her captivating performance as accused murderer Sasha Price.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture