Connect with community at Lez-B-Frendz Dykes in the Den event

Local social group Lez-B-Frendz are hosting another edition of their Dykes in the Den event at the Civic Hotel.

The group and recurring event have both long-offered a social space for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and non-binary people who are attracted to women to mingle and make new connections.

The gang invite you to join them for a meal, some drinks and a game of pool or two, and of course get on the dancefloor should the mood take you!

The August event will also feature entertainment from fabulous local drag king Captain Down Under.

Get down to Dykes in the Den at the Civic Hotel on Saturday 10 August from 7pm. Head to Facebook for more info.