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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Connections set to celebrate Madonna all night long

Culture

With Madonna’s new album Confessions II arriving today, Connections Nightclub is set to celebrate the iconic singer all night long with nothing but Madonna playing in the club.

In both the main room and the terrace DJs will be play nothing but Madonna’s hits from 1982 until 2026, including her latest offerings. Behind the decks will be DJ Tasty, Yannique, Jamal, MASSARA and H.Sailor.

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The Material Girl will also be celebrated in the drag shows that will features spots from Donna Kebab, Fay Rocious, Kandi Mystiq, Moesha, Sassie Cassie and Veronica Jean Jones.

Tickets to the Friday night party are on sale now.

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Victorian Liberals hold off decision on Moira Deeming’s future

OUTinPerth -
The Victorian Liberal party will postpone making a decision on the future of first-term MP Moira Deeming.
Read more

See Mexican queer film ‘On the Road’ at Revelation

OUTinPerth -
'On the Road' takes the viewer onto endless highways through desolate Mexican landscapes, where the protagonists make self-discoveries.
Read more

Dyan Tai doesn’t hold back on new single ‘Eat It’

OUTinPerth -
For the video for Eat It (Before I'm Famous) Tai has teamed up with drag king Daddy Charles for a moment of food porn.
Read more

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