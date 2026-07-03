Connections set to celebrate Madonna all night long

With Madonna’s new album Confessions II arriving today, Connections Nightclub is set to celebrate the iconic singer all night long with nothing but Madonna playing in the club.

In both the main room and the terrace DJs will be play nothing but Madonna’s hits from 1982 until 2026, including her latest offerings. Behind the decks will be DJ Tasty, Yannique, Jamal, MASSARA and H.Sailor.

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The Material Girl will also be celebrated in the drag shows that will features spots from Donna Kebab, Fay Rocious, Kandi Mystiq, Moesha, Sassie Cassie and Veronica Jean Jones.

Tickets to the Friday night party are on sale now.