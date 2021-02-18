Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

American radio host Rush Limbaugh has died aged 70.

The conservative commentator had a long history of broadcasting anti-LGBTI rhetoric and regularly mocked gay people who had died of AIDS. He described gay people as being “unhygienic” and “perverted” on multiple occasions.

The radio host later reflected on his segment that made fun of people who had died of HIV related illnesses calling it one of the most regrettable things he had ever done.

Limbaugh was also accused of being racist, misogynistic, transphobic and sexist throughout his decades long career.

He also accused actor Michael J Fox of faking and exaggerating his Parkinson’s disease symptoms, claimed the murder of Matthew Shepard was not a hate crime, and said same-sex marriage would lead to bestiality and legalised pedophilia.

Limbaugh was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 2020 and had undergone treatment throughout the year. Limbaugh was a cigar smoker and a former cigarette smoker, and had previously questioned the link between smoking and cancer deaths, suggesting that smokers were are no greater risk than carrot eaters.

His passing has generated praise from former US President Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While conservative leaders rushed to praise Limbaugh, others labeled him a despicable racist. Bishop Talbert Swan, who is an author and radio host in own right didn’t hold back with his assessment of Limbaugh’s contribution to public life.

“Rush Limbaugh was a despicable racist. He was a vile, repugnant, white supremacist who denigrated Black people, mocked those dying of AIDS and other diseases, and stoked the flames of bigotry and hatred,” Swan said on social media. “Our country has lost one of its most wicked voices. Praise God.”

