Convicted paedophile and former entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93

Warning: This story has details which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The family of convicted paedophile and former entertainer Rolf Harris have announced he has died.

In a statement, Harris’ family revealed the 93-year-old died almost two weeks ago.

“This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest,” a statement from his family read.

“They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made.”

Harris was found guilty of indecent assault against young women and girls between 1968 and 1986.

Sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for his crimes in 2014 after a 2013 trial, Harris was released on parole in 2017.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au