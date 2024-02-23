Cop arrested over disappearance of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

A Sydney police officer has handed himself in to police over the suspicious disappearance of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

It is understood that police began searching for Constable Beau Lamarre after learning that he was previously in a relationship with one of the two men. Late on Friday night they executed a search warrant at a property in Waite Avenue Balmain and seized several items.

At 11.30am (Sydney time) on Friday morning Lamarre presented at Bondi Police Station. He is being transferred to Waverly Station to assist with inquiries.

Police became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla on Friday morning. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the homes of the two men, they found signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood at Baird’s Paddington terrace, it was quickly established as a crime scene. Neither Baird nor his partner Davies has been seen since Monday.

Constable Lamarre has not been accused of any crime, and police are eager to speak to anyone who previously dated either of the two men.

This is a breaking news story, hit refresh for the most up to date version.

