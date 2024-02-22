NSW police seek officer Beau Lamarre to assist in missing person mystery

New South Wales police are reportedly eager to speak to one of their own officers in relation to the suspicious disappearance of two gay men in Sydney.

Detectives hold grave concerns for QANTAS air steward Luke Davies and his partner, former Chanel 10 reporter and AFL umpire, Jesse Baird.

Blood-stained clothes, credit cards and other personal items were discovered in a skip bin in the beachside suburb of Cronulla on Wednesday, which led police to visit Baird’s Paddington terrace. The residence was quickly designated a crime scene when police discovered signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood.

Police have been unable to locate the couple and have made a public appeal for information. The couple have not contacted friends or family since Monday and neighbours have told police that they heard the sound of an argument from the vicinity of the house.

Multiple media outlets have now claimed that police are also looking into a serving officer. It is understood police have not been able to locate the officer who has reportedly been on sick leave since Monday. There is no suggestion that the officer is involved in the disappearance, but investigators are eager to speak to him.

He has been identified as Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon; it is understood he previously dated Baird.

Prior to joining the police a few years ago Lamarre had a high profile on social media where he was often photographed with celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles.

Lamarre first came to prominence in 2014 when as a nineteen-year-old he threw a letter on stage at a Lady Gaga concert which the singer read out to the audience. The letter was a coming out message to his family.

In the following years, using the shortened name Beau Lamarre, he filled his social media pages with snaps of him with many different stars, and often appearing to travel first class and in private jets to locations around the globe. In 2018 he left behind his career as a social media influencer and became a police officer.

Neither Luke Davies nor Jesse Baird have been seen for several days. Davies failed to report to his role as a QANTAS flight attendant, and Baird had been booked to officiate a practice match between the Sydney Swans and the GWS Giants. Baird previously worked at Network Ten where he appeared on the shows Totally Wild and Studio 10.

Luke Davies is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Jesse Baird is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm to 185cm tall with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Luke or Jesse’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

OIP Staff

