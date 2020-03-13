Cougar Morrison talks identity ahead of [email protected]

Local cabaret and drag star Cougar Morrison is set to appear at this weekend’s [email protected] event.

With nine inspirations speakers, the event aims to bring a breadth of knowledge and lived-experience to the young people of Western Australia.

Billed as an ‘identity superhero’, the Queen of the Court winner and Fringe World favourite will be sharing her experiences as a person whose gender and sexuality are entangled with their work as a performance artist.

Cougar caught up with RTRFM’s All Things Queer program earlier this week for a chat about the event, and their own journey of understanding their identity and the power behind it.

You can listen to the interview here.

[email protected] is this Saturday 14th March at State Theatre Centre of WA.

OUTinPerth editor/co-owner Leigh Andrew Hill is a volunteer producer and presenter at RTRFM 92.1