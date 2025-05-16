Search
Court orders John Pesutto to pay $2.3million legal bill in Moira Deeming saga

News

A Victoria Court has order former Liberal leader John Pesutto to pay 2.3million in legal expenses to colleague Moira Deeming.

Earlier this year the court found that Pesutto had defamed first-term MP Moira Deeming in a series of media interviews and press conferences that followed her appearance at the 2023 Let Women Speak rally outside the Victorian Parliament.

Pesutto was ordered to pay damages of $300,000, but he’s also be saddled with Deeming’s legal costs that add to up millions.

If the MP is unable to pay the bill, and declares bankruptcy, he will no longer be eligible to sit in parliament forcing a by-election for his marginal seat.

Moira Deeming and John Pesutto.

On Friday Federal Court senior judicial registrar ordered Pesutto to pay $2,308,873 of Deemings legal costs. In the case she was represented by top barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC.

The court order shows that Deeming paid Crysanthou $800 per hour for preparation, conferences, advice and travelling time, while she commands $8,000 a day for court appearances.

On top of the legal bill from Deeming’s camp, Pesutto is also anticipated to have an equally large bill from his own legal defense that included Dr Matthew Collins KC.

The rally was organised by British provocateur Kellie-Jay Keen and toured around Australia, drawing large protests at each stop around the nation. At the Melbourne event a group of neo-Nazi’s gatecrashed the event and stood adjacent to the Let Women Speak event, antagonising the protesters.

In the days that followed Deeming’s Liberal party colleagues banished her from the party room at Pesutto’s urging. The court later found that his comments in the lead up to that action had been defamatory.

After the court handed down its result Deeming was readmitted to the Liberal party and Pesutto stood down from his leadership position. Under new leader Brad Battin Deeming has been promoted to the special role of “representative of the western suburbs.”

