Courtney Act explores their drag career and identity on ‘Australian Story’

Drag performer, singer and reality star Courtney Act has been on a stellar journey since her on-screen debut in 2003.

Wowing audiences by appearing on Australian Idol in drag, Act has continued their television career around the globe.

Act was a runner-up on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014, going on to win Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, host British reality series The Bi Life and earn second place on Australia’s Dancing With The Stars.

In an upcoming episode of documentary series Australian Story, Act explores the past battles between herself and the person behind the make-up, Shane Jenek.

“Courtney was an extreme and Shane was an extreme and I had just never thought that there was a place in the middle,” Jenek tells Australian Story.

“Having those two separate identities can be quite unhealthy. I think it was for me.”

The turning point came in 2014, when he was introduced to the concept of gender fluidity by Cher’s son Chaz Bono, who they met while filming RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The idea that gender exists on a spectrum and you can just express yourself freely and outside the confines of what it means to be a man or a woman was absolutely transformative.”

Since then, Shane and Courtney have used reality TV, social media and performance to preach a message of acceptance and tolerance.

In an intimate portrait, Jenek talks candidly – as both Shane and Courtney – about their career and identity issues. They are joined by family and friends, including Matt Lucas, Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Ben Moir (aka drag queen Vanity Faire).

Catch Courtney Act on Australian Story on Monday 16th March at 8pm on ABC.