Courtney Barnett shares ‘Write A List of Things to Look Forward To’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Courtney Barnett is getting ready to release her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, and has shared new single Write A List of Things to Look Forward To.

The new track is described as “gorgeous and poignant; a joyful and melodic love letter to friends and friendship.”

Write A List of Things to Look Forward To takes its name from the technique one of Barnett’s friends advocated for her to get her out of a depressive funk, and paints a bittersweet picture of small wins and the circle of life.

“Nobody knows why we keep trying”, she sings, “And so on it goes, I’m looking forward to the next letter that I’m gonna get from you”.

It strikes the exact chord between wistfulness and acceptance and points to a deeper level of complexity in Barnett’s songwriting. “I found a deeper communication with people in my life – deeper conversations”, Barnett notes of this new phase. “And a new level of gratitude for friendships that had been there for so long that I had maybe taken for granted”.

The latest track also arrives with a video by Christina Xing, featuring Barnett as the sender and recipient of a series of gifts and letters.

Things Tale Time, Take Time will be Barnett’s third album following Sometimes I Sit and Think, Sometimes I Just Sit (2015) and Tell Me How You Really Feel (2018).

The new album is produced by Barnett and Stella Mozgawa, who is the drummer in Warpaint.

The new album from Courtney Barnett will be out on 12th November.

OIP Staff, image: Mia Mala McDonald

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.