Courtney Barnett coming to Astor Theatre on 2022 Australian Tour

Four-time ARIA winner and Grammy and Brit Award nominee Courtney Barnett is performing her first live headline shows in over 3 years.

The critically acclaimed Melbourne artist and her band will bring her fierce live band and universally adored millennial wit to audiences in Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane in March 2022.

Today also sees the release of If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight, the latest single from Barnett’s highly anticipated third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time – out Friday 12 November on Milk! Records / Remote Control Records.

Barnett will perform three headline shows in March 2022 – Perth’s Astor Theatre on Thursday 10 March, The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday 17 March, and Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Saturday 26 March – with a Sydney show to be announced shortly.

Fans signed up to Courtney Barnett’s mailing list, as well as Chugg, Frontier and Penny Drop Members, can access the Artist & Promoter Pre-sale which starts Thursday 11 November (9am local time) and runs for 24 hours (or until allocation sold out).

Tickets will then go on sale to the General Public on Friday 12 November (10am local time) via Frontier Touring.

On the same day tickets go on sale (Friday 12 November), Barnett will release her exciting new chapter – third album Things Take Time, Take Time, a remarkable artistic step forward featuring contributions from indie luminaries Stella Mozgawa, Cate Le Bon, and Vagabon.

Led by first single Rae Street and now If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight, the new album sees Barnett operating at the peak of her powers, consolidating her reputation as a storyteller of intimate, poignant Australian tales.

In the hands of Courtney Barnett, fragments of everyday life become rich and riveting. A deft lyricist and virtuosic guitarist, she is one of Australia’s most successful musical exports.

Across two albums to date (2015 debut Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel), a collaborative LP with Kurt Vile (2017’s Lotta Sea Lice), and two EPs, Barnett has earned countless accolades and fans across the globe.

Tracks such as Pedestrian At Best, Nameless, Faceless, Need A Little Time, Before You Gotta Go, the indie smash Avant Gardener and more are utterly unique, while her powerhouse live performances have seen her perform at festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Splendour In The Grass, Governor’s Ball, Primavera, Falls Festival, and Lollapalooza.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Courtney Barnett, live on stage, touring March 2022. Get tickets from frontiertouring.com/courtneybarnett

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.