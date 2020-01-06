Cricket player Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has been fined $7,500 for using a homophobic slur during a Big Bash League game on Saturday night.

Stoinis, who plays for the Melbourne Stars, pleaded guilty to making the an abusive comment that was directed at the Melbourne Renegades’ Kane Richardson.

Initially coach David Hussey appeared to brush off the incident when he described it as a battle between “two alpha males” that went a “little bit too far”.

Hussey followed up his comment with a clarification to the media.

“While banter is common on the field, that is not an excuse for offensive or derogatory comments or behaviour that clearly crosses the line,” Hussey said. “We encourage our players to be competitive but above all fair and Marcus has accepted the consequences of his actions.

“Both from a personal perspective and what the Stars represent overall, we are committed to supporting an inclusive environment where everyone in the community is treated with equality and respect.”

Stonis is the second player to be found guilty of making a homophobic comment this season, previously James Pattison was fined and suspended for making a similar comment during a Sheffield Shield game. Pattison received a harsher penalty due to his previous record.

OIP Staff