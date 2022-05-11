‘Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical’ announces Perth dates

A musical stage adaptation of the iconic 90s drama Cruel Intentions is heading west, with new dates added to the Australian tour.

With just two weeks until the Australian professional premiere, tickets for Perth and Canberra seasons go on sale this Friday 13 May.

Producer David Venn is thrilled to be taking the show to Perth and Canberra right as his other musical, The Wedding Singer, gets ready to tour New Zealand.

“Since announcing the Australian professional premiere of Cruel Intentions, we’ve been overwhelmed with positive responses and audiences wanting to know what this new production will involve,” says David.

“We’re excited to share this intrigue with audiences in Perth and Canberra, who have already shown so much enthusiasm for the show…whether they’re die hard fans of the movie or can’t wait to relive the =90s through a smash hit soundtrack. We know there will be lots to love about this high energy show.”

Perth’s own multi Green Room Award nominee Costume Designer Isaac Lummis (Hello Dolly, A Gentlemans Guide to Love & Murder) will unleash the best of 90s fashion.

He says audiences should get excited because “Cruel Intentions will give them all the best fashion moments of the 90s, plus all the hits from their year 10 formal!”

Prolific international Set Designer James Browne (Ghost the Musical, Velvet, Cabaret) says audiences will go on a real sensory visual journey throughout the show and won’t know what to expect. The contemporary set design will utilise projection, lighting and moving set pieces to reveal everything from elegant artwork to a rock concert, while paying homage to the original source material with a sense of Renaissance level opulence.

Based on the acclaimed cult 1999 film – starring Ryan Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar – which was re-released to cinemas in 2019 and currently has a new TV series in development, this hit 90s musical sets a scandalous tone for romance and seduction, with hilariously fun scenes and exhilarating performances that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.

Audiences will be able to sing-along to the killer line up of back-to-back hits including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Candy (Mandy Moore), Breakfast At Tiffany’s (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls), I’ll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men), and more.

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is coming to Perth’s Regal Theatre from August 24. For tickets and more info, head to cruelintentions.com.au

Image: Nicole Cleary

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.