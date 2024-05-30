Crystal Waters assembles a superstar cast for ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’

Dance music queen Crystal Waters has shared a new cover of Pride (In the Name of Love) just in time for June Pride celebrations around the world.

The USA and much of the northern hemisphere marks Pride in June in line with the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, and it’s also summer.

Just ahead of all the Pride parties and festivals kicking off Crystal Waters has shared a new cover of the U2 song Pride (In the Name of Love) which focusses on the civil rights movement in the USA in the 1960s.

An impressive cast of collaborators also appear on the track including DJ Dave Aude, Erasure singer Andy Bell, Australia’s own Greg Gould, L.A. based singer Zee Machine, plus Sarah Potenza, Wyn Starks, and Plumb.

Take a listen to the new version of the song.

The song originally appeared on U2’s critically acclaimed 1984 album The Unforgettable Fire.

The tune has been covered many times but notably got a dance rework in 1991 by DJ’s Robert Cole and Robert Clivilles the team behind C+C Music Factory. They later recorded their dance version of the song with Aretha Franklin.

Over the years Garbage, John Legend, Shawn Colvin and musical theatre star Barbara Dickson have all laid down version of the song.