Cub Sport announce new album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Australian band Cub Sport have shared a new song titled Keep Me Safe and announced that their upcoming album will be called Jesus at the Gay Bar.

The provocatively named album will be released on Good Friday.

Jesus At The Gay Bar will be the fifth album from the Brisbane four-piece that comprises Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield , Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari.

Detailing the secret teenage romance between Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield, as well as the internal conflict Nelson felt in the period afterwards, Keep Me Safe reclaims a period in the pair’s life that was initially shrouded in stress and confusion.

Noting on the song’s inspiration, Nelson recalls where he was emotionally at the time of writing the song.

“I wrote Keep Me Safe about a euphoric but complicated time. Shedding some light on it now feels like I’m validating my younger self and celebrating the magic in something I was so ashamed of at the time.”

In the video for “Keep Me Safe”, Cub Sport tell the story of Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield’s relationship through a dreamlike haze. Emphasising the song’s idea of a secluded space for a relationship to bloom in private, the song takes place behind obscured windows and inside cars, an ultimate symbol of youthful privacy and queer independence. The video was directed by Berlin-based filmmaker Adam Munnings.

The band have shared the cover art for the upcoming album and its track listing which includes previous singles Always Got The Love and Replay which were released last year.

US Artist Shamir is a guest artist on one of the tracks on the album.

Tracklisting

1. Always Got The Love

2. Replay

3. High For The Summer (feat. Shamir)

4. Keep Me Safe

5. Zoom

6. Songs About It

7. Beg U

8. Hold

9. Yaya (feat. Mallrat)

10. Magic In U

Jesus At The Gay Bar will be released on Good Friday, 7th April 2023.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.