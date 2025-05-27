Curtain comes down on Perth International Cabaret Festival

The board of the Perth International Cabaret Festival have announced their 2025 event will not be going ahead, and the organisation will be closing.

They’re the second Western Australian arts organisation to announced their close this week, following the news that youth focused body Propel Youth Arts will be shutting down.

The board of the festival said despite “five extraordinary years of artistic achievement, community engagement, and growing cultural and economic impact, PICF has been left with no choice but to close due to a critical shortfall in funding.”

The board said they were unable to continue operations because they had been unable to secure the core organisational funding required.



As the last remaining state in Australia to have a dedicated cabaret festival, PICF was established in 2019 to celebrate the art of cabaret and bring world-class talent to the iconic stages of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Over five years, PICF showcased more than 300 artists in over 100 shows, attracting thousands of audience members from across Perth, regional WA, interstate and overseas.



In 2024 alone, PICF generated over $4.5 million in multiplied total economic impact, drawing more than 5,800 attendees and showcasing 50 diverse artists.

Artistic Director Michael Griffiths.

Led by Helpmann Award-winning Artistic Director Michael Griffiths, PICF quickly became a cultural home for diversity, creativity and inclusion. Performers have included national and international luminaries such as Caroline O’Connor, Vika & Linda Bull, Lior, Deborah Conway, Meow Meow, Carlotta, Tom Burlinson, Mama Alto, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, the late Rick Steele and many more.

PICF Chair John Poulsen.



“This is a heartbreaking outcome for a Festival that consistently delivered cultural, social, and economic value,” said PICF Chair, John Poulsen. “We created something truly special and it’s devastating to see it leave a hole in the winter arts and events calendar in Perth—not because of a lack of vision, passion or success, but because foundation financial support could not be secured.”



“Our small but passionate team was on the brink of announcing a world-class 2025 program, including international acts, alongside local and national artists. The cancellation now affects over 50 artists and a wide range of local suppliers and contractors who were counting on the work,” he said.

“We were looking forward to Perth International Cabaret Festival being part of the state government’s Creative WA 10 year strategic plan which supports the growth of emerging talent and making WA a place where local creatives stay to work, produce and mentor others and where those who have left are encouraged to come home to a vibrant and thriving sector,” he said.



“We are incredibly proud of what PICF stood for— diversity, excellence, and joy. We thank our artists, staff, volunteers, partners, funders, supporters and most importantly, our audiences. This Cabaret Festival belonged to Perth and Western Australia and it deserved to thrive.”