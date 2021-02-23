Daft Punk press the destruct button and end their partnership

After 28 years of making music French electronic duo Daft Punk have pulled the plug on their partnership.

The mysterious duo who have shunned publicity and appeared as robots for most of their career announced their dissolution via a eight-minute long video titled Epilogue posted to their YouTube channel.

The pair walk across a desert landscape, the silver robot removes their leather jacker revealing a pair of buttons implanted in their back. The gold robot activates them, setting off a countdown. The silver robot walks away and explodes into a million fragments, the gold robot walks off into the sunset. As they disappear Touch from the band’s 2013 album Random Access Memories plays.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter first became popular in the late 90’s as one of several acts that exploded out of the French house scene, their debut album Homework included the hits Da Funk and the onomatopoeic Around the World.

They’re 2001 follow up Discovery spawned the hits One More Time, Digital Love and the anthemic Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger. The band had a flair for twisting and contorting samples from old records to make new engaging sounds. Their success continued with their third album Human After All which included the catchy Technologic.

Their greatest success however came with their fourth record, Random Access Memories. Released in 2013 it featured an unexpected list of collaborators including 70’s disco producer Giorgio Moroder, songwriter Paul Williams (who wrote Kermit the Frog’s mega-hit The Rainbow Connection) and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers. The single Get Lucky featuring Rodgers and N.E.R.D. vocalist Pharrell Williams became their biggest hit.

In 2013 the band also worked with Kanye West on his album Yeesus, and in 2016 teamed up with The Weeknd for two tracks on his album; Starboy and I Feel It Coming. In 2017 Australian band Parcels released a tune written and produced by Daft Punk. During their career the band also provided remixes for other artists including N.E.R.D., Gabrielle, The Chemical Brothers, Franz Ferdinand and Junious Kimbrough.

OIP Staff

