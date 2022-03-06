Dan Gladden & Kimberley Pace subvert the cishet lens with ‘LOOSE’

The filtering of gaze and desire through the cis white heterosexual male perspective is still the dominant lens in which we view and understand body, and is a lens Dan Gladden and Kimberley Pace aim to shift and subvert through these collaborative new drawings and ceramics.

Dan Gladden is a WA artist who has exhibited extensively both nationally and internationally since completion of his Bachelor of Visual Arts (Hons) in 2006, including Hatched 06 at PICA. His figurative paintings and drawings explore ideals of the masculine form, and analyse the construction of archetypal male identities.

Kimberley Pace is also a WA artist who has completed a Master of Arts from ECU and has exhibited regularly since 2009 both nationally and internationally. Kimberley’s practice investigates the fluidness of the corporeal body explored through a multidisciplinary studio approach involving garment, object, ceramics, drawing, performance, video and sound.

Together both artists have produced work that investigates the body as fluid, transformative and capable of existing outside of the rigid and prescribed confines of heteronormative desire, while also analysing the intersections of their queer lenses.

These new works sit together to be sometimes sweet, sometimes vulgar but mostly offering a hot, sweaty, hairy and dripping alternative approach to desire.

LOOSE opens at Kolbusz Space on Friday March 11 and runs until Sunday March 13. For more information, head to Eventbrite.

Image: Seasonal Fruit by Dan Gladden and Kimberley Pace

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.