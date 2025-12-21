Perth raised actor Daniel Monks career is going from strength to strength.

After a series of successful appearances in West End stage productions and several feature films, this year Monks headed to New York to perform while also filming a role in the Sarah Snook fronted series All Her Fault.

2026 is looking to be an even bigger year as Monks will appear in the new Game of Thrones series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and new BBC series Waiting For The Out.

Waiting for the Out, is a six part series adapted from Andy West’s acclaimed memoir The Life Inside.

It stars Josh Finan (The Responder) as Dan, a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison. He takes the inmates on a series of discussion about dominance, freedom, luck and other topics that gain new meaning when seen through the prisoners’ eyes.

However, through his work, Dan begins to dig deeper into his own past – growing up with a father (Gerard Kearns) who ended up in prison, as did his brother Lee (Stephen Wight) and uncle Frank (Phil Daniels).

Dan’s life has taken him down a different path and his time working in prison begins to make him worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father. As Dan’s personal crisis deepens his actions begin to threaten both his own future and his family’s.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the long awaited Prequel series to Game of Thrones. The new six episode series will be an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight.

The book follows the adventures of Dunk, the future Lord Commander of the King’s Guard Sir Duncan the Tall and his friend Egg, who would go on to become the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The story is set 90 years before Game of Thrones.

It will be the second spin-off from the popular series after House of the Dragon, which has just concluded its second series.

In the show Monks will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion. The series arrives on HBO in January.

While he’s been getting a lot of screen credits with films including Sissy, In the Room Where He Waits, plus appearances in the TV series Kaos and Dead Hot, not to mention a significant role in All Her Fault – Monks is also continuing to build his stage career.

He’s currently appearing as Duke Orsino in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Twelfth Night which is playing at London’s Barbican until mid-January.

Perth raised Monks first made his mark as the writer, producer and lead actor in the feature film Pulse. He’s also found huge acclaim on the stage in The Real and Imagined Adventures of The Elephant Man and on the West End appearing in Teenage Dick, The Seagull and The Normal Heart.