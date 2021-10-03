Danish singer Asbjørn shares his new pride anthem ‘Be Human’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin



Asbjørn continues his rebellion against gender norms with infectious pop songs and challenging videos. The Danish singer is getting ready to put out his third album.

His most recent single, Remember My Name, is an intense love story between Asbjørn and on-screen boyfriend Christoffer Rønje got flagged by YouTube as adult content.

He’s followed that tune up with another new track Be Human. Released on October 1st, it’s been described as a ‘Pride Anthem’ and the singer recently got a great response to the song when he performed it at World Pride in Copenhagen.

In the new song Asbjørn discloses childhood cross-dressing experiments and defies to be either man or woman. “Can I just be human?”, Asbjørn asks blatantly in the song’s chorus.

“I am very grateful for the exposure my queer colleagues and I receive in mainstream media during Pride. But queer youth doesn’t only need representation once a year. They need support every single day, so nobody grows up feeling wrong in our society.” Asbjørn said.

“I definitely needed someone like me to look up to in my childhood.”

Be Human is out now and soon a video will be released, the final part in his ambitious Boyology Series. The trilogy of videos was created in collaboration with the Danish documentary filmmaker Kathrine Skibsted.

Asbjørn’s third LP Boyology will be released on January 28 on Embassy of Music.

OIP Staff, images: Johanna Hvidtved

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.