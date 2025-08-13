David Archuleta is an total angel in his new video

Singer David Archuleta has shared a new video where he appears as an angel a crooner, and a painter. It’s all about showing love.

Dulce Amor is from his new EP Earthly Delights which will be out this Friday.

The new song follows on from the incredibly catchy Crème Brûlée which arrived back in March and the EP’s second single Can I Call You.

Archuleta describes the song as “that kind of love that just makes life sweeter. It’s romantic, it’s physical, it’s emotional. It’s truly indulgent and leaves you wanting more. I wanted to capture the full flavor of that.”

For his newest music Archuleta agrees that he’s presenting a different side of himself.

“I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality,” Archuleta said of the new song and video. “There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me get in touch with more tender, vulnerable parts of myself.”

The EP will feature six tracks, alongside the three songs fans have already heard there’s Give You The World, Lucky and Home.

David Archuleta photographed by Joseph Adivari.

The singer will also release his memoir in early 2026. It’s titled Devout: (Losing My Faith to Find Myself).

The book will trace the singer’s path from devout Mormon teen to international pop star to embracing his sexuality and letting the world know that he is gay.