David Gray announces extra Fremantle show for his long awaited tour

David Gray is coming to Australia, his tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his breakout album White Ladder has been postponed so many times we’ve actually lost count. But the singer will be finally (finger’s crossed) making it to Australia this November, and he’s just added an extra show in Fremantle.

His epic world tour arrives down under this November, with shows set for Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. The second Western Australian show for David Gray will be at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday 13th November, and tickets go on sale this Thursday from Frontier Touring.

Gray’s break through album The White Ladder was released in 1998, the album didn’t chart when it was first released, but found a huge audience two years later when it got a second release. It included the popular songs Babylon, Sail Away, Please Forgive Me, This Year’s Love as well as a cover of Soft Cell’s Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

It was Gray’s fourth album and in interviews he’s admitted he was close to giving up on music when he released the album and at first few people bought it. White Ladder went on to spend 176 weeks on the UK charts and sold over seven million copies worldwide. The musician has now released 12 albums of material with his most recent album coming out in 2021.

David Gray shared his excitement about the upcoming tour in a video message to fans.

OIP Staff, image Ciara McCallum

