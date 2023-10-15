David Strassman and sidekick Ted E. Bare are heading all over WA

Everyone’s favourite teddy bear is heading back to WA and he’s bringing David Strassman with him too.

For decades the comedy act of David Strassman and Ted E. Bare have entertained audiences across the world, and their upcoming Western Australian tour is making a lot of stops across the state.

The Chocolate Diet is touring across Sydney, Victoria and South Australia from October to December 2022 but first up on the schedule is shows in Bunbury, Mandurah, Perth, Geraldton, Kalgoorlie and Albany.

The show is a hilarious look at our obsession with sweets and lollies, a send up of our failed diets, and Ted E. Bare’s drama with his self-image and addiction to chocolate. The problem is getting worse, especially with the sneaky and evil Chuck Wood leaving tempting donuts around.

Meanwhile, Chuck has his own amusing personal drama, a sneaking suspicion that he was carved out of the wrong piece of wood.

Strassman is a tour de force in the world of ventriloquism. From London to New York, his comic genius has shocked, surprised and made audiences laugh the world over. Just Google and YouTube his name and you will see his immense body of comedy shows and twisted videos.

Strassman said, “I love making audiences laugh and this new show, The Chocolate Diet, is probably my funniest to date. It’s also quite delicious, and watch out, it’s fattening too!”

The show is not suitable for children under 12 years of age. The tour will be at Bunbury’s Regional Entertainment Centre on 19th and 20th October, then heads to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on 22nd October.

Strassman and his troupe of friends will take up residence at the Regal Theatre in Perth from 24th to 29th October, and then head to the Queen Park Theatre in Geraldton for a show on 31st October.

The final WA dates will include the Goldfields Arts Centre on 2nd November, Albany Entertainment Centre on 3rd November and the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on the 5th November.

Tickets are available now at: www.DavidStrassman.com

OIP Staff, image: Adam Shane

