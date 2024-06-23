‘Deadloch’ actors up for Logie Award

Deadloch actors Kate Box and Madelieine Sami have both been nominated for a silver Logie Award for their work in the comedy TV series.
Both actors have been nominated for the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy trophy for their work on the mystery comedy series.
The black comedy was written by Kate McCartney and Kat McLennan and included a lot of LGBTIQA+ actors among its cast including Box and Sami, as well as Nina Oyama and Tom Ballard.
Box and Sami are in the running for the award alongside Celia Pacquola and Kitty Flanagan both for Utopia, Danielle Walker for Gold Diggers, and Denise Scott for the remake of Mother and Son.
Deadlock is nominated as the Best Scripted Comedy Program. The other nominees are In Limbo, Mother and Son, Population 11, Strife and Utopia.
Out and proud actor Aisha Dee is also up for a silver Logie in the drama field for her performance in the SBS series Safe Home.
The other nominees are Anna Torv for The Newsreader, Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths for the final series of Total Control, Phoebe Tonkin for Boy Swallows Universe and getting her first ever Logie nod is international superstar Sigourney Weaver who appeared in the series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
The ABC’s drama The Newsreader which focuses on the action on a commercial TV broadcaster’s newsroom, and it’s closeted newsreader Dale Jennings is nominated for Best Drama alongside Love Me, NCIS Sydney, RFDS, The Tourist and Total Control.
Sam Reid is also nominated in the Best Lead Actor in a Drama category for his portrayal of Dale Jennings. Alongside starring in The Newsreader, Reid also appears in the international series Interview with the Vampire.
The 64th Logie Awards will take place at The Star in Sydney on Sunday, August 18
Check out the full list of nominess
TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee
Actress, Asher Keddie
Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur
Presenter, Robert Irwin
Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger
Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
Lincoln Younes, CAUGHT*, Stan
Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor
Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress
Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
David Speers, Insiders, ABC
Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
Best Drama Program
Love Me, BINGE
NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
The Tourist, Stan
Total Control, ABC
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Erotic Stories, SBS
Safe Home, SBS
The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
The Clearing, Disney+
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
Australian Idol, Seven Network
Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
60 Minutes, 9Network
A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
Deadloch, Prime Video
In Limbo, ABC
Mother and Son, ABC
Population 11, Stan
Strife, BINGE
Utopia, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
Muster Dogs, ABC
Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
SAS Australia, Seven Network
Best Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
Restoration Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Best Factual or Documentary Program
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
Nemesis, ABC
Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
War On Waste, ABC
Best Sports Coverage
2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
2023 State of Origin, 9Network
Australian Open, 9Network
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports
Best Children’s Program
Beep and Mort, ABC
Bluey, ABC
Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
Play School, ABC