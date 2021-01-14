Dean Misdale brings divas, comedy and a new solo show to Fringe World

Dean Misdale is bringing a triple dose of drag to this year’s Fringe World Festival, with a bunch of diva friends in tow.

The drag performer will be reprising the festival favourite DIVAS – The Drag Revue: Fierce & Fabulous, as well as presenting the Drag Queen Comedy Hour and her new solo show Life’s A Drag.

We caught up with Dean for a chat about what to expect from this year’s performances, and we kicked off with a roll call for this year’s fierce and fabulous DIVAS cast.

“Our cast this year is myself, Fay Rocious and joining DIVAS for the first time Sassie Cassie – we are also joined by our dancers Flynn and Alex,” Dean told us.

“If I had to describe the show in one word it would be SLICK – we have been working so hard to make this our best DIVAS show yet!”

Misdale is also presenting two new shows, bringing some of Perth’s most hilarious performers together for Drag Queen Comedy Hour.

“Drag Queen Comedy Hour is as the name suggests is an hour of non stop comedy!”

“You can expect parody songs, story time, hilarious lip syncs and we even get the audience involved with our interactive segment “you can’t ask a drag queen that” where we give the audience a chance to ask a drag queen anything they want!”

“Joining me for Drag Queen Comedy Hour will be the hilarious Donna Kebab, lip sync assassin Ginava and the one and only Blake Cassette! We couldn’t forget the drag kings!”

Finally, Misdale will be delving into the year that was in Life’s A Drag, a one-woman show with tales of a global pandemic from a drag star’s perspective.

“Life’s A Drag is going to take you on a journey of 2020 and what it was like navigating that as a drag queen – becoming unemployed overnight and having to adapt to that, the nightmares of online dating and being isolated to WA away from family and friends.”

Coming off a huge season of We Will Rock You at Crown Perth, which also saw Misdale join Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan to the Telethon stage, Dean is excited to return to the spiegeltents of Fringe World.

“It truly is a blessing to be able to have Fringe happening this year and as always I look forward to the festival every year. This year however it feels a little more special because we are so lucky to have it going ahead.”

“One of my favourite things about doing what I do is the variety of it. I get to perform in big shows like We Will Rock You which was incredible and a real career highlight but I also love getting out there and doing my own thing, especially at Fringe where the audiences are a bit more intimate and you really get to connect with them.”

You can see DIVAS – The Drag Revue, Drag Queen Comedy Hour and Life’s A Drag at Fringe World Festival from 15th Jan – 14th Feb. For more information head to fringeworld.com.au

Leigh Andrew Hill, image: Naomi Reed

