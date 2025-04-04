Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

The Liberal party team have been accused of sweeping campaign stop locations ahead of Opposition Peter Dutton visiting and removing Pride flags from view.

The accusation was first raised on social media platform Reddit after the Liberal leader visited mental health organisation Headspace’s Melton branch in Melbourne earlier this week.

A social media user described the political leader as having a huge advance team who prepared the location ahead of his arrival.

“They removed all queer flags and symbols and refused to do the chat in front of a queer artwork.” the alleged.

Peter Dutton at Headspace (Facebook)

OUTinPerth reached out to Headspace and a spokesperson confirmed that some items were moved by Dutton’s team before his arrival.

“I can confirm that several items were removed from the table by the Opposition Leader’s team ahead of yesterday’s media announcement, including a tall water jug and some flags. I can also confirm that no posters, artworks or floor-standing flags were removed, nor was there any request to do so.” the said.

OUTinPerth has also been told the rearrangement of some items was to make it clearer for photographs to be taken.

Given that the man aspiring to be Australia’s next Prime Minister has previously boasted if elected he would never stand in front of the Indigenous flag, we asked if Dutton has a similar stance on Pride flags?

A spokesperson for the Opposition Leader, did not answer that question, but said the coalition were committed to supporting the mental health organisation.

“The Coalition proudly supports youth mental health centers, including headspace. In the Budget in Reply Peter Dutton announced a $400 million package for youth mental health to expand headspaces. This is on top of our commitment double Medicare-subsidised sessions from 10 to 20.”

Rodney Croome from LGBTIQA+ rights organisation Just.Equal says Dutton;s team should have considered what message the optics of their actions took.

“The reason Headspace has pride flags on display is to show young LGBTQ people who need its services that they are safe and supported,” he said.

“If Mr Dutton is sincere about reducing mental health risk among young Australians he would want Headspace to show more rainbow flags, not hide them.

“To provide funds for mental health while shoving rainbows into the closet is to give with one hand and take with the other.”

A week after the election campaign kicked off the Opposition leader has been struggling to get sufficient traction on his campaign. Today’s YouGov survey showed the Liberal leaders popularity had plummeted in recent weeks.

Dutton’s satisfaction rating has sharply dropped since February, marking his lowest net satisfaction score in YouGov’s Public Data polls to date.