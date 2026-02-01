Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice heads to Perth

The musical Beetlejuice has announced a Perth season, and will be taking up residence at the Crown Theatre this August.

The musical will play the Crown Theatre, Perth, from 16 August 2026. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist at beetlejuicethemusical.com.au, to be the first to access tickets when the show goes on sale later this year.

Photograph by Eugene Hyland.

Based on the iconic Tim Burton movie the musical version features an original score by Australia’s own Eddie Perfect which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Speaking about the Perth season, Perfect highlighted that his career began in Perth at ECU’s Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

“My training in musical theatre began in Perth at the West Australian Academy Of Performing Arts as a fresh-faced youth, full of dreams, making coffees in Leederville and conducting community choirs in Fremantle. I love Perth, and I am thrilled that 20 years later my love affair with this city continues with Beetlejuide The Musical.

While Perfect took on the lead role for the shows Melbourne run, he’s now handing the part over to Broadway actor Andy Karl for the Brisbane and Perth runs of the show. The production had its Australian premiere in May 2025 and ran through to September. It will open up in Brisbane in June before heading to Perth in August.

“This show about death (and life!) is full of incredible puppetry, magic and dark comedy, and I am overjoyed that my friend and Broadway superstar Andy Karl will be continuing to haunt audiences across Australia.” Perfect said.

Reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Broadway star Andy Karl said “I am so lucky to do what I love while also getting to see so much of Australia. I’m thrilled to bring Beetlejuice down under. Perth, get ready for the Netherworld, the most “down under” you can get.”

Karl has had an impressive career on Broadway appearing in many musicals including Saturday Night Fever, The Wedding Singer, Legally Blonde, 9-5, Wicked, Jersey Boys, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Rocky, Waitress, Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman, Into the Woods, and Moulin Rouge. Television audiences might recognise him from his role as Sergeant Mike Dodds on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Photograph by Eugene Hyland.

Beetlejuice The Musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Producer Michael Cassel said, “We are dead excited to be bringing yet another world-class production to Crown Theatre Perth. We cannot wait to unleash the mischief of Beetlejuice on Western Australian audiences and take them on the surprisingly heartfelt journey of this show”.