Disco singer Bonnie Pointer dies aged 69

Singer Bonnie Pointer has passed away, aged 69.

Bonnie Pointer was a founding member of The Pointer Sisters, forming the group first as a duo with sister June in 1969 and then expanding to a trio when a third sister Anita joined the band. They later became a foursome with the addition of Ruth Pointer in the early 1970s. The group recorded several albums but failed to find mainstream success. One recording they did make early in their career had surprising longevity and reach, the recorded the vocals to Pinball Count, an animated segment on the children’s TV show Sesame Street, the segment was replayed on the show for decades.

Bonnie left the band in 1978. After her departure the remaining three sisters starting having more significant hits with Slow Hand, Fire, He’s So Shy and later Jump, Neutron Dance, Dare Me and Automatic.

Bonnie found success as a solo artist, her biggest hit was a disco cover of Heaven Must Have Sent You which was originally by Motown band The Elgins. After releasing three solo albums she retired from recording music, she reunited with her sisters when they were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

In 2011, Bonnie Pointer released her fourth and final record.

