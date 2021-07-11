Discover the life of Emilie du Châtelet at the Subiaco Arts Centre

The life of an underappreciated physicist is the basis of a play coming to the Subiaco Arts Centre this August. Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight is written by Laura Gunderson and will be directed by Michelle Ezzy.

Passionate. Brilliant. Defiant, are some of the words used to describe the 18th century scientific genius Emilie du Châtelet. The production is described as a “highly-theatrical rediscovery of one of history’s most intriguing women as she makes sense of her life and legacy.”

Lauren Gunderson’s play gives the real Emilie du Châtelet what she never had: an audience and world where women’s contribution to knowledge and learning are recognised and celebrated. As her long-time lover, the enigmatic Voltaire, once wrote: “[Emilie] was a great man whose only fault was being a woman”. Voltaire had the last word in his day, but Emilie gets the last word in this new play.

Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight brings this story to life in a witty, fast-paced biographical comedy that tells her story in her way. We follow Emilie has she explores her life, her lovers, her passions and her progeny, trying to answer the question she died with before her time expires once more.

Michelle Ezzy, Director, said the story was gripping.

“Emilie resonated with me from my first read. This emotionally-gripping, funny, insightful and engaging story about an oft-forgotten French female physicist encapsulates my greatest passions: arts, women’s stories, and science. I can’t wait for Perth audiences to meet this phenomenal woman, and hope that audiences see women in history – and their everyday life – a little differently.”

Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight runs from 11-14 August 2021, kick-starting National Science Week. Tickets at ptt.wa.gov.au.

