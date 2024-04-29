Disney reveals trailer for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Disney fans can rejoice, the first trailer for their upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King has arrived.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, who found huge praise with his debut film – the gay themed Moonlight, the new Lion King film is both an origin story and a sequel.

In 2019 Jon Favreau created a photo-realistic version of the The Lion King, and now we get another instalment which shares the story of Mufasa.

The films are based on character we first met in Disney’s 1994 animated film of the same name. Favreau’s remake is the most successful Disney film of all time taking in USD$1.7 billion across the globe.

This time round Arron Pierre will voice Mufasa, in both the animated film and the remake James Earl Jones previously provided the voice for the character.

While his evil brother Scar will be voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr, taking over the role from Chiwetel Ejiofor. In the original animated film Jeremy Irons was behind the voice of the character.

Timon and Pumba are also back for more action, with Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan back for another adventure.

Donald Glover returns as Simba. Beyonce will also reprise her role as Nala, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter will provide the voice for Kiara, the daughter of the two characters.

Lennie James, Thandiwe Newton and Mads Mikkelsen are also listed in the cast.

The songs for the movie have lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind Hamilton and In the Heights, and Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams have created the music.

The film will have a global release on 19th December 2024.

Take a look at the trailer.