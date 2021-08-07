Disney TV show ‘Love, Victor’ is getting a third season

Fans of the TV show Love, Victor can rejoice, Disney has confirmed that the teen drama will be getting a third season in 2022.

There’s no date for the next season at this stage, or official cast announcement, but it’s expected everyone will be signing on for the show’s third outing.

The show, which is a spin-off from the popular movie Love, Simon can be seen in Australia on streaming service Disney Plus Star.

Fans of the series will be welcoming the news that there will be more episodes, because the second season ended on a cliff-hanger.

Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, has recently added another string to his bow, launching a music career. Love Addict is his first single.

Cimino is also set to appear in comedy film Senior Year alongside Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Angourie Rice and Veep actor Sam Richardson.

