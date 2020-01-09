Dive into summer with Spank Pool Party this Saturday

Jump into 2020 with a splash at the first ever Spank Pool Party launching at Indian Ocean Hotel this weekend.

The new LGBTIQ+ event brings a new offering to the local queer calendar, taking over the pools and dance floors of the Indian Ocean Hotel.

“Tantalising cocktails, lounges, your local LGBT+ dance and house DJs… The new Spank Pool Party is the perfect way to make a splash in the new year!” the event’s page reads.

“Once again, our colourful and vibrant rainbow community will show its true soul. The trusted soul of acceptance, freedom and unity. Unity in its most basic form… party! Spank will have something for everyone.”

Dive into Spank Pool Party this Saturday 11th January at Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough. Tickets and more information available on Facebook.