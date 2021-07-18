Djanaba champions empowerment with new tune ‘Big Titties’

First Nations artist and one of the winners of triple j Unearthed’s recent Collab Comp with Nick Littlemore, Djanaba entered the studio with Littlemore and set out to explore a topic close to her heart – empowerment, passive control and gender judgement.

The result is Big Titties, an uplifting and meaningful taste of electronica, out now on Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes’ label, Lab78.

Djanaba describes the meaning behind the track saying it’s about female empowerment.

“Big Titties is about women holding their own power, within every aspect of their lives, removing the validation men wrongly think women require. As soon as we display even slight control over our bodies and minds, we are seen as less than and slandered. Our bodies are constantly controlled, legislation placed against us, and societal standards set to oppress peoples view of us. If l have big titties, why l am seen as less than for embracing them?”

Djanaba is a Wiradjuri and Bundjalung woman from Newcastle with connections to the Wollombi people. Raised on traditional dance and song, Djanaba takes these lessons and interprets them within contemporary pieces of music.

With influences from Florence and the Machine, Birdy and SZA, her unique taste in allows for a wide variety of styles to be portrayed throughout her music. Writing music since she was thirteen, the now 20-year-old has experimented with writing and performing from Klub Koori to Yabun.

Big Titties was written by Djanaba, Canberra’s Ryan Fennis, Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes, and produced by PNAU, and is the first taste of Lab78’s debut compilation, Dimensions Vol. 1 EP to be released in August, which will also feature a new incarnation of Littlemore’s cult art-rock band Teenager.

Take a listen to the tune from Djanaba.

OIP Staff, image: Georgia Griffiths

