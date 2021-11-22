Doctors called for state based conversion practice bans

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) says all states should have laws that ban practices that seek to alter a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

A new position statement released by the professional body identifies a wide range of issues where health professionals can improve their services to LGBTIQA+ people.

They call for all states to introduce legislation that stops practices that aim to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity. So far only the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland and Victoria have introduced legislation.

“Conversion practices are a blatant example of the discrimination faced by LGBTQIA+ people in Australia and have no place in our society,” AMA President Omar Khorshid said.

The Western Australian government has resisted calls to legislation against the practices. Health Minister Roger Cook previously outlined that the government does have plans to tighten the laws around who can be described as a counsellor, but has not committed to a ban on suppression and change practices.

The AMA said the medical profession should affirm, support and provide care for people who are LGBTQIA+, and graduates should be trained on providing specific health care for the queer communities.

“As doctors it’s important we educate ourselves about how best to serve LGBTQIA+ patients and make our workplaces more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ colleagues working in the medical and health professions,” Dr Khorshid said.

The position statement calls for more funding for high quality research on the health outcomes and experiences of people who are LGBITQA+, and also voices support for enhancing access to gender-affirming treatment.

The AMA says that support should include adding appropriate treatments to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

The group also argues that the next Australian census should include sensitive, evidence-based questions on gender, sexual orientation, and intersex variations.

Dr Khorshid said in relation to people who were intersex, the position statement asked all medical practitioners to affirm Yogyakarta Principle 32 that “no-one should be subjected to invasive or irreversible medical procedures that modify sex characteristics without their free, prior and informed consent, unless necessary to avoid serious, urgent and irreparable harm to the concerned person”.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.