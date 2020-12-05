Documentary ‘Deep in Vogue’ looks in the UK ballroom scene

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Following the footsteps of the classic documentary Paris is Burning, and the popularity of hit TV show Pose, Deep in Vogue is a new documentary that looks into the ballroom scene in the north of England.

Taking it’s name from a Malcolm McLaren track, the hour long film celebrates the colorful, queer, emotional and political stories of Northern Vogue in Manchester, UK and the black, gay ballrooms of 1980s New York City.

The documentary had its UK premiere at BFI Flare and its US premiere at NewFest NYC. Over the course of a year, film makers Dennis Keighron-Foster and Amy Watson charted the buildup to the Manchester ICONS Vogue Ball and explore universal themes and the unique styles from both sides of the Atlantic including the sometimes-dramatic internal politics of Vogue to external politics including the disenfranchisement of black youth, LGBT issues, the dearth of art spaces and modes of expression, the over-commercialized gay scene, and the lack of safe spaces for the truly different.

The film is having an online screening on Sunday morning WA time, with a live Q&A that includes the directors of the project. It’s also available as an online rental.

Take a look at the trailer and head to see the film here.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.