Dolly Parton teams up with Olivia Newton John for ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton has shared a new recording of one her most famous songs. The new version of Jolene was recorded for a duets project Olivia Newton-John was working on before her untimely death last year.

“I am so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favourites of all time.” Parton said introducing their recording. “We’ve always stayed close through the years, and I am just pound to be part of this duets project.”

“I’m excited, I’ve always wanted to sing with Dolly.” Newton-John comments before the recording begins.

Parton wrote and recorded the song in 1973, but Newton-John also had a hit with the tune just three years later.

Next week Newton-John will be remembered at a state memorial in Melbourne.

Along with her duet with Parton, upcoming album Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection will feature duets with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, daughter Chloe Lattanzi and more. It will be released in May.

Take a listen to the new recording.

OIP Staff

