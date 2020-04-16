Dozens more artists join Lady Gaga’s One World online benefit concert

Lady Gaga has teamed up with the World Health Organisation to curate a massive online benefit concert to support frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Gaga announced a star-studded lineup including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and more.

Now the lineup has more than doubled in size, with dozens more artists heading to the digital stage this weekend.

Musicians including Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Delta Goodrem, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jennifer Lopez, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Kesha, Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow and Taylor Swift have all added their names to the roster this week.

The program is also loaded with comedians, actors and public figures including Broadway star Ben Platt, comedian Amy Poehler, actors Lily Tomlin, Connie Britton, Sarah Jessica Parker, James McAvoy & Jameela Jamil, sports star Megan Rapinoe, YouTube superstar Lilly Singh and many many more.

Announcing the concert last week, Gaga said proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting The Solidarity Response Fund and health workers.

“It continues to blow my mind to watch the triumphant bravery of healthcare professionals and others working tirelessly to do their part,” Gaga said in a statement.

“The Solidarity Response Fund allows the WHO to continue to track and understand the spread of the virus, to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and helps accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.”

One World: Together At Home will be held in Australia on Sunday April 19 and can be seen on 10 from 8am WA time. For more information head to globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

