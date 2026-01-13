Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Dr Anne Aly says government may look at other types of hate after antisemitism

News

Dr Anne Aly, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, says the Albanese government may look at tackling other types of haste speech at a later date but is currently focusing on antisemitism.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that parliament will be recalled earlier than anticipated to look at proposed legislation to take gun ownership and hate speech in the wake of the Bondi massacre.

- Advertisement -
Dr Anne Aly, Minister for Multicultural Affairs.

The approach taken by the government has been criticised for taking too narrow a view on what types of hate speech would be tackled, and rights advocates from different sectors have suggested it created a hierarchy of offence, that protects some sections of society while leaving others groups of people, including the LGBTIQA+ communities, exposed to hated and vilification.

The legislation put forward, which also includes gun ownership reforms, does not capture Isamaphobia or other forms of religious discrimination, instead it offers more penalties for racial vilification and bans specific extremist groups incuding radical Isamic group Hizb ut-Tajrir and neo-Nazi organisations.

Speaking to The Australian Dr Aly said the government might look at protections for other groups at a later time.

“No one in Australia should be subjected to any type of hate,” she told The Australian.

“Once the combating antisemitism, hate and extremism bill passes through parliament, the government is open to considering extending the protections to other forms of hate.” she said.

Latest

Local

Does Basil Zempilas support the Liberal party position on trans healthcare?

0
We asked and the response from his spokesperson was far from full-throated support for the policy.
Culture

Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

0
The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Yukio Mishima born in 1925

0
Mishima is considered one of the most important authors of Japanese literature.
News

Advocates say proposed hate speech laws exclude vulnerable communities

0
LGBTIQA+ and Jewish advocacy groups are calling for broader protections.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Does Basil Zempilas support the Liberal party position on trans healthcare?

0
We asked and the response from his spokesperson was far from full-throated support for the policy.
Culture

Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

0
The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Yukio Mishima born in 1925

0
Mishima is considered one of the most important authors of Japanese literature.
News

Advocates say proposed hate speech laws exclude vulnerable communities

0
LGBTIQA+ and Jewish advocacy groups are calling for broader protections.
Local

Author Craig Silvey charged over alleged child exploitation offences

0
Silvey has been charged in a Fremantle court over alleged possession and distribution of child explotation material.

Does Basil Zempilas support the Liberal party position on trans healthcare?

Graeme Watson -
We asked and the response from his spokesperson was far from full-throated support for the policy.
Read more

Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

OUTinPerth -
The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Author Yukio Mishima born in 1925

OUTinPerth -
Mishima is considered one of the most important authors of Japanese literature.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture