Drag queen Dirty Versachi delivers ‘Sticky Fingers’

Melbourne-based drag star Dirty Versarchi has released a tune, it’s called Sticky Fingers and it has a delightful video too.

Exploring feelings of loneliness and a longing for physical connection, Sticky Fingers was sparked by Melbourne’s extended COVID-19 lockdown and follows the story of a person leaving their partner at home to find a lover on the dancefloor at a nightclub. The song is described as each verse being filled with moody and seductive tension while anticipation gradually builds before shifting into an uplifted, passionate release at the chorus.

Despite the song’s deep emotion and introspection, Dirty Versachi pairs their love of 90s house and modern pop with surreal, other-worldly sound effects and pitching to give the track its dark club edge – simultaneously alluding to their alien drag persona.

The track is a collaboration with co-producer Andrew Huhtanen McEwan (Huntly), mixing engineer Tim Watt (MUTO, Golden Features) and mastering engineer Klaus Hill (Ministry of Sound, PACES) with a range of influences spanning Yaeji, PNAU and Charlie XCX.

Explaining the concept behind the self-directed video, Dirty Versachi said they followed a DIY approach.

“I have a very DIY attitude when it comes to my work, and I wanted this clip to feel like a weird 80s science project with an alien twist. I built a ‘pink room’ set in my house in Melbourne, and used it to inspire the narrative of the clip – I imagined that it was a womb and resembled the alien fantasy world that Dirty Versachi came from. At the same time, the video revels in its queerness; sensual and filled with sexual tension which connects back to the feeling of the song.”

Triple-threat drag queen Dirty Versachi described as an alien creature from outer space, assimilating on their new planet by channeling feelings of isolation into innovative new art. By owning their fem, non-binary energy, they are working to inspire a shift in the music industry to celebrate and support queer artists. They believe in using the power of fantasy and self-expression to create healing and bring people together as a community.

As part of the Fem Fantasy collective they have curated sell-out parties that promote emerging fem, queer, POC and non-binary performers, and have performed at Midsumma and Melbourne Fringe. Under their previous moniker Youthfire, they supported artists including Brendan Maclean, Lupa J and The Merindas, plus received airplay on triple j and across community radio.

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

